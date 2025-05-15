Israel escalates Gaza bombardment, leaves 80 death, as Trump visits Gulf

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . We now know that Israeli airstrikes killed at least 80 people across Gaza on Wednesday, according to local health sources, with homes in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza hit particularly hard.

The attacks coincide with United States President Donald Trump's visit to the Gulf, while ceasefire talks stall. Meanwhile, new evacuation orders and bombardments have displaced thousands more, worsening an already dire humanitarian situation.