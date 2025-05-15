English
Israel escalates Gaza bombardment, leaves 80 death, as Trump visits Gulf

Dozens killed as airstrikes intensify and evacuation orders expand, with humanitarian concerns mounting.

The latest news on Israel and Palestine. We now know that Israeli airstrikes killed at least 80 people across Gaza on Wednesday, according to local health sources, with homes in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza hit particularly hard.

The attacks coincide with United States President Donald Trump's visit to the Gulf, while ceasefire talks stall. Meanwhile, new evacuation orders and bombardments have displaced thousands more, worsening an already dire humanitarian situation.

Palestinians struggle to obtain clean water due to the water crisis and water cuts in the Gaza Strip amid the war and the imposed blockade, in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, on May 8, 2025 // Shutterstock

