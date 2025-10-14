Israel eliminated from World Cup 2026 after 3-0 defeat from Italy

HQ

There have been many talks about Israel's participation in World Cup next summer: with many countries asking for the suspension of Israel from international competitions, Donald Trump, close friend with FIFA president Gianni Infantino, said that he would not allow for the suspension of Israel in the next World Cup, co-hosted by United States.

It won't be necessary, as Israel's national team has been eliminated from World Cup, after losing 3-0 tonight against Italy, with two goals by Mateo Retegui and a final goal in 93rd minute by Gianluca Mancini. This leaves Israel with 9 points at World Cup, behind Italy (15 points) and Norway (18 points). But Israel has played one more match than the rest, meaning that they have only one qualifying match left in November, instead of two.

Group I is now one of the most exciting: Norway has three more points than Italy and a huge goal difference of +26, compared to Italy's +10 (thanks in a great deal to Erling Haaland). In November, both play two matches, and the final one, Italy vs. Norway on November 16 (20:45) will decide which team qualifies for World Cup, and which one will go through play-offs.