Israel eliminated 30 Iranian security leaders and 11 nuclear experts, claims an Israeli official

According to an Israeli official, dozens of Iranian nuclear and security figures were targeted during the recent strikes.

The latest news on Israel and Iran. Israel says it severely weakened Iran's nuclear capabilities and security leadership during a nearly two-week air campaign that has now concluded under a United States-brokered ceasefire.

"The Iranian nuclear project suffered a major blow: The regime's ability to enrich uranium to 90% was neutralized for a prolonged period. Its current ability to produce a nuclear weapon core has been neutralized," the official said.

The official stated that dozens of senior figures tied to Iran's nuclear efforts were eliminated, and missile production infrastructure was significantly damaged. Iran has denied nuclear weapon ambitions and claimed its own retaliatory attacks forced an end to the conflict.

Beer-Sheva Israel June 24 2025 Bomb shelter this morning Rocket attack on the city from Iran. neighboring area, there was a direct hit on civilian residential buildings // Shutterstock

