Israel eliminated 30 Iranian security leaders and 11 nuclear experts, claims an Israeli official

The latest news on Israel and Iran . Israel says it severely weakened Iran's nuclear capabilities and security leadership during a nearly two-week air campaign that has now concluded under a United States-brokered ceasefire.



"The Iranian nuclear project suffered a major blow: The regime's ability to enrich uranium to 90% was neutralized for a prolonged period. Its current ability to produce a nuclear weapon core has been neutralized," the official said.



The official stated that dozens of senior figures tied to Iran's nuclear efforts were eliminated, and missile production infrastructure was significantly damaged. Iran has denied nuclear weapon ambitions and claimed its own retaliatory attacks forced an end to the conflict.