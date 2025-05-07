Israel disables Sanaa airport in response to Houthi missile strike

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . Israel launched airstrikes on Sanaa International Airport on Tuesday, crippling Yemen's main air hub in response to a Houthi missile that had landed near Israel's Ben Gurion Airport two days earlier.

The attack, which followed a similar strike on Hodeidah port, targeted runways, aircraft and key infrastructure, leaving three people dead and suspending all flights indefinitely. Israeli forces said the airport had served as a central node for Houthi weapons transfers.

After this situation, we now know that the Houthis vowed to continue their operations, framing them as part of their support for Palestinians in Gaza. For now, it remains to be seen how far the confrontation will spread across the region.