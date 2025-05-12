Israel denies Gaza ceasefire as Edan Alexander release nears

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on Israel and Palestine. We now know that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has clarified on Monday that no ceasefire deal has been made with Hamas despite the expected release of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander.
While safe passage for Alexander has been allowed following mediation efforts, Israeli forces will continue preparations for intensified operations in Gaza. Negotiations to secure the release of other hostages are set to continue alongside military actions.