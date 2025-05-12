English
Israel denies Gaza ceasefire as Edan Alexander release nears

Safe passage granted, but fighting preparations continue.

The latest news on Israel and Palestine. We now know that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has clarified on Monday that no ceasefire deal has been made with Hamas despite the expected release of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander.

While safe passage for Alexander has been allowed following mediation efforts, Israeli forces will continue preparations for intensified operations in Gaza. Negotiations to secure the release of other hostages are set to continue alongside military actions.

New York, USA - September 22, 2023: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the UN General Assembly at the United Nations in New York, NY // Shutterstock

