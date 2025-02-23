Israel delays Palestinian prisoners release amid ceasefire tensions

HQ

Israel has announced a delay in the planned release of 620 Palestinian prisoners, asserting that Hamas has not met the required conditions for the exchange. The decision follows a series of hostage handovers by Hamas that Israeli officials deemed unacceptable, as some captives were paraded in public ceremonies before their release.

The fragile truce, in place since January 19, has been repeatedly tested, with both sides accusing each other of violations. While Hamas delivered six hostages as scheduled, concerns linger over further releases, particularly regarding the remains of deceased captives.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts mediated by Qatar and Egypt continue, seeking to push the deal into its next phase, which would include additional hostage exchanges and a potential Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza. For now, it remains to be seen whether the ceasefire will hold or unravel under mounting tensions.