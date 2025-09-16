Gamereactor

Israel declares "Gaza is burning" as it initiates ground offensive

"Gaza is burning," Defence Minister Israel Katz posted on X.

We just got news today that Israel has begun its long-anticipated ground assault on Gaza City, with Defense Minister Israel Katz declaring that "Gaza is burning." Troops are pushing deeper into the enclave while air and sea strikes pound the city, leaving neighborhoods reduced to rubble and families scrambling to escape. Witnesses describe unprecedented blasts and smoke rising from residential towers, while many Palestinians continue to flee south in search of shelter. The offensive comes despite mounting international condemnation, with European leaders warning of sanctions and the United Nations calling the situation intolerable. Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!

Gaza City, Gaza Strip - March 22, 2025: A series of editorial images documenting displaced civilians in Gaza City, including children, elderly individuals, women, and people with disabilities. // Shutterstock

