Israel declares Gaza City a "dangerous combat zone"

Residents flee as the military labels the area a high-risk combat zone.

The latest news on Israel and Palestine. "Starting today (Friday), at 10:00 (0700GMT), the local tactical pause in military activity will not apply to the area of Gaza City, which constitutes a dangerous combat zone," the Israeli military said in a statement.

On Friday, the Israeli military has classified Gaza City as a "dangerous combat zone," prompting thousands to leave in search of safety. The announcement follows a week of intensified ground operations as forces aim to gain control of the city.

Humanitarian pauses previously allowing aid to reach certain districts have been suspended, heightening concerns for civilians. With the conflict pushing displaced populations into the city, authorities expect large-scale evacuations southwards.

Officials defend the expansion as a necessary step to neutralize militant groups, though the move has drawn international criticism. The humanitarian impact continues to deepen amid ongoing bombardments and military advances. As always, stay tuned for further updates.

Palestinians return to their homes that the Israeli army destroyed before its withdrawal, in the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on January 24, 2025 // Shutterstock

