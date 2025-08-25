Gamereactor

  •   English


Log in member
Gamereactor
World news

Deadly Israeli strike hits Gaza hospital

15 casualties reported, including journalists.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine. A recent airstrike targeted a major hospital in Gaza on Monday, claiming the lives of at least a dozen people, among them journalists documenting the ongoing conflict.

"We are devastated to learn of the death of Reuters contractor Hussam al-Masri and injuries to another of our contractors, Hatem Khaled, in Israeli strikes on the Nasser hospital in Gaza today," a Reuters spokesperson said in a statement (via Reuters).

Eyewitnesses reported that a second strike hit shortly after first responders and media arrived to assist the wounded. One of the journalists, who had been livestreaming from the hospital, was killed instantly, while another was injured in the follow-up attack.

Health authorities condemned the strikes, highlighting the severe risks faced by media and rescue workers in the area. The attack adds to a mounting toll on local journalists who have been covering the region for months. As always, stay tuned for further updates.

Deadly Israeli strike hits Gaza hospital
Israeli warplanes targeted the burns department at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, on May 13, 2025 // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsIsraelPalestine


Loading next content