Deadly Israeli strike hits Gaza hospital

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . A recent airstrike targeted a major hospital in Gaza on Monday, claiming the lives of at least a dozen people, among them journalists documenting the ongoing conflict.

"We are devastated to learn of the death of Reuters contractor Hussam al-Masri and injuries to another of our contractors, Hatem Khaled, in Israeli strikes on the Nasser hospital in Gaza today," a Reuters spokesperson said in a statement (via Reuters).

Eyewitnesses reported that a second strike hit shortly after first responders and media arrived to assist the wounded. One of the journalists, who had been livestreaming from the hospital, was killed instantly, while another was injured in the follow-up attack.

Health authorities condemned the strikes, highlighting the severe risks faced by media and rescue workers in the area. The attack adds to a mounting toll on local journalists who have been covering the region for months. As always, stay tuned for further updates.