Israel continues to consider a targeted strike on Iran's nuclear facilities

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . We now know that Israel is quietly advancing plans for a limited military strike on Iran's nuclear facilities, even as the United States urges restraint and diplomacy, according to sources (via Reuters).

While President Trump has signaled disinterest in backing immediate military action, Israeli leaders appear convinced that waiting could compromise their strategic edge. The proposed strike, smaller in scale than earlier scenarios, would rely less on US support.

An approach shaped by political urgency and growing skepticism toward the effectiveness of ongoing negotiations. Military experts, however, caution that such an operation might only delay Iran's nuclear ambitions and could trigger broader regional instability.