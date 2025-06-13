English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Israel closes embassies worldwide after Israeli strikes on Iran

Following major strikes on Iranian targets, Israel suspends diplomatic activity and urges citizens abroad to remain alert.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran. Israel has temporarily shut down all of its embassies in response to escalating tensions with Iran, following a wave of airstrikes targeting nuclear and military infrastructure, statements posted on embassy websites said on Friday.

Citizens overseas have been asked to stay vigilant, avoid public identification, and report their location to authorities. Meanwhile, several European countries have reinforced security around Israeli institutions, while official consular services remain suspended.

Israel closes embassies worldwide after Israeli strikes on Iran
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 4, 2019: EMBASSY OF ISRAEL - sign at building entrance // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsIsraelIran


Loading next content