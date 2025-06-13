Israel closes embassies worldwide after Israeli strikes on Iran

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . Israel has temporarily shut down all of its embassies in response to escalating tensions with Iran, following a wave of airstrikes targeting nuclear and military infrastructure, statements posted on embassy websites said on Friday.



Citizens overseas have been asked to stay vigilant, avoid public identification, and report their location to authorities. Meanwhile, several European countries have reinforced security around Israeli institutions, while official consular services remain suspended.