English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Israel clarifies stance on harming Tehran civilians

Defense Minister emphasizes no intent to harm Tehran residents while targeting regime infrastructure.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran. Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz recently reaffirmed that the country does not plan to inflict physical harm on civilians in Tehran, distancing himself from earlier statements.

You might be interested:

"I wish to clarify the obvious: there is no intention to physically harm the residents of Tehran as the murderous dictator does to the residents of Israel," Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

"The residents of Tehran will have to pay the price of dictatorship and evacuate their homes from areas where it will be necessary to attack regime targets and security infrastructures in Tehran," Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz added.

Israel clarifies stance on harming Tehran civilians
New York, NY USA - May 7, 2017: Israel Transportation and Intelligence Minister Israel Katz speaks at 6th Annual Jerusalem Post conference in New York // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsIsraelIran


Loading next content