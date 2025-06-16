Israel clarifies stance on harming Tehran civilians

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz recently reaffirmed that the country does not plan to inflict physical harm on civilians in Tehran, distancing himself from earlier statements.

You might be interested:



"I wish to clarify the obvious: there is no intention to physically harm the residents of Tehran as the murderous dictator does to the residents of Israel," Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

"The residents of Tehran will have to pay the price of dictatorship and evacuate their homes from areas where it will be necessary to attack regime targets and security infrastructures in Tehran," Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz added.