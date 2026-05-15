Israel claims to have killed the last military leader linked to the October 7 attacks

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Just a few moments ago, Israel claimed the death of a senior military figure in Hamas linked to the October 7 attacks. The announcement by the IDF was first picked by the local sources and now transcended into several European outlets such as Cadenaser. The Israeli military says it killed Izz al-Din al-Haddad in Gaza, describing him as the last surviving Hamas military leader connected to the 2023 attacks on southern Israel.

At the moment of writing, Hamas has not confirmed the reported death yet, nor commented on the matter. Israel's Defence Ministry informed about today's strikes on a building and a vehicle, where at least four Palestinians were killed in Gaza City, as they were chasing the leader, without confirming the news of his death either.

The IDF release reads as follows:

"The IDF (the Israel Defence Forces, Israel's military) have struck in Gaza the mastermind behind the massacre, Izz ad-Din al-Haddad, leader of the military wing of the Hamas terrorist organisation and one of the architects of the October 7 massacre."

The consequences and further global reactions to this announcement are yet to unfold.