Israel blocks aid to Gaza amid ceasefire tensions

Israel has stopped the flow of aid into Gaza, intensifying tensions over a ceasefire that has held for six weeks but is now at a breaking point (via Reuters).

As both sides remain entrenched in their positions, Israel insists that Hamas must release all hostages before any peace talks can move forward, while Hamas demands a shift to the next phase of the truce.

With negotiations dragging and violence simmering, the delicate balance of the ceasefire could soon collapse. The possibility of further confrontation looms large as both parties hold firm on their demands. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.