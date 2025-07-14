Israel blames misfire after missile kills Gaza children collecting water

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . Multiple children lost their lives in central Gaza when an Israeli missile hit a water station on Sunday, as reported by local medical personnel, and at least eight Palestinians, predominantly children, lost their lives.

The Israeli military stated that the strike missed its intended target due to a malfunction, resulting in the missile landing "dozens of metres from the target". "The IDF regrets any harm to uninvolved civilians," a statement read, noting that the incident was under review.

This comes amid growing concerns over water shortages in Gaza and continued delays in ceasefire negotiations.