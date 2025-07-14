English
Israel blames misfire after missile kills Gaza children collecting water

IDF says technical error caused missile to miss intended militant target.

The latest news on Israel and Palestine. Multiple children lost their lives in central Gaza when an Israeli missile hit a water station on Sunday, as reported by local medical personnel, and at least eight Palestinians, predominantly children, lost their lives.

The Israeli military stated that the strike missed its intended target due to a malfunction, resulting in the missile landing "dozens of metres from the target". "The IDF regrets any harm to uninvolved civilians," a statement read, noting that the incident was under review.

The Israeli military acknowledged the strike but attributed it to a malfunction, stating the missile veered off course during an attempt to target a militant. This comes amid growing concerns over water shortages in Gaza and continued delays in ceasefire negotiations.

Displaced Palestinians fill pots with potable water from the United Nations headquarters, UNRWA, in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on January 29, 2024 // Shutterstock

