Israel blames European rhetoric for Washington DC embassy attack

Foreign minister points to growing hostility in West after fatal shooting of diplomats in Washington.

The latest news on the United States. Israel's foreign minister just claimed that anti-Israeli discourse from European leaders contributed to a climate of hostility that led to the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy employees outside a Jewish museum in Washington, DC.

The remarks follow a wave of international criticism of Israel's ongoing offensive in Gaza, which has left tens of thousands dead. With tensions mounting globally, Israeli officials see the attack as a direct consequence of rising antisemitic sentiment across Western capitals.

