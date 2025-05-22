Israel blames European rhetoric for Washington DC embassy attack

HQ

The latest news on the United States . Israel's foreign minister just claimed that anti-Israeli discourse from European leaders contributed to a climate of hostility that led to the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy employees outside a Jewish museum in Washington, DC.



The remarks follow a wave of international criticism of Israel's ongoing offensive in Gaza, which has left tens of thousands dead. With tensions mounting globally, Israeli officials see the attack as a direct consequence of rising antisemitic sentiment across Western capitals.