Israel begins repatriation flights from Cyprus amid ongoing tensions

The latest news on Israel and Iran . We now know that special flights have begun departing from Cyprus to Israel, marking the first major wave of repatriation since the recent escalation with Iran disrupted air travel.

"We are preparing for the airlift to bring all Israelis home," Transportation Minister Miri Regev said. "We are very emotional about receiving the first rescue flight as part of 'Safe Return'. Land safely," she added.

With commercial routes suspended, many Israelis had turned to Cyprus as a temporary refuge. The government is now coordinating departures from Larnaca, prioritising those most affected by the prolonged closure of Israeli airspace. Stay tuned for further updates.