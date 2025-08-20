The IDF is not waiting: Israel begins invasion of Gaza City

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . On Wednesday, Israeli forces have entered the first stage of their ground offensive in Gaza City, moving into the outskirts of what is considered one of Hamas's last strongholds, an Israeli military spokesman said.

He said the IDF "is not waiting" and preliminary operations are under way, with Hamas now "battered and bruised". "We have begun the preliminary operations and the first stages of the attack on Gaza City, and already now IDF forces are holding the outskirts of Gaza City."

The army said operations aim to dismantle tunnels, strike command hubs, and isolate the group's remaining fighters. The advance comes after fierce clashes near Khan Younis and amid renewed calls from world leaders warning of the humanitarian fallout.

Israel has expanded its call-up of reservists (here) as the campaign intensifies, while pressure mounts at home for the government to bring hostages back and end the war. It remains to be seen how the operation will unfold, so stay tuned for further updates.