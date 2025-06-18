Israel begins airlift operation to bring citizens home

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . Israel has launched a large-scale repatriation effort, deploying aircraft and cruise ships to bring back nationals stranded across Europe after last week's unexpected strike on Iran.

"We are preparing for the airlift to bring all Israelis home," Transportation Minister Miri Regev said. "We are very emotional about receiving the first rescue flight as part of 'Safe Return'. Land safely," she added.

The first rescue flight arrived from Cyprus early Wednesday, with additional departures planned from key European cities. Authorities have prioritized passenger safety and are coordinating phased returns based on ongoing security evaluations.