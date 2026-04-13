Israel approves new intelligence agency chief

HQ

Israel has approved the appointment of Roman Gofman as the new head of Mossad, according to a statement from the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Gofman, currently serving as Netanyahu's military secretary, is set to take over the role in June 2026, replacing outgoing director David Barnea. His appointment had been announced late last year and has now been formally approved by Israel's committee for senior positions.

A veteran military general, Gofman is known for his role during the October 7, 2023 attacks, when he reportedly rushed to Israel's southern border to assist communities targeted in a Hamas-led assault.

His leadership of Mossad comes at a critical moment, as Israel navigates heightened regional tensions and ongoing security challenges linked to the conflicts across the Middle East.