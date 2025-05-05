English
Israel approves expansion of Gaza ground offensive

New plan aims to seize and hold territories as Trump visit nears.

The latest news on Israel and Palestine. Israel has approved an expanded ground operation in Gaza, targeting full control over the enclave and retention of seized areas. The strategy will unfold over several months, leaving open the possibility of ceasefire talks.

Tens of thousands of reservists are being called up, while humanitarian groups criticize Israel's continued blockade and proposed new aid distribution plans. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will evolve on both military and diplomatic fronts.

Palestinians receive meals from volunteers in the Mawasi area of ​​Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on April 26, 2025 // Shutterstock

