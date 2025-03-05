Israel appoints new military chief amid tensions over Gaza ceasefire

HQ

Israel's military has ushered in a new era with the appointment of Major General Eyal Zamir as the new Chief of Staff, succeeding General Herzi Halevi, who resigned following the security failures surrounding the October 7, 2023 attack (via Reuters).

Zamir, who retired after 28 years of service, takes charge at a critical moment when the ceasefire in Gaza is increasingly at risk of unraveling. With the fragile truce brokered by Qatar and Egypt keeping a tense peace since January, the fate of 59 remaining Israeli hostages and the full withdrawal of Israeli forces hang in the balance.

As inquiries into the failures of the October attack continue, Zamir faces immense pressure not only to restore security but also to manage international scrutiny over potential war crimes committed during the military campaign. For now, it remains to be seen how his leadership will navigate these delicate waters.