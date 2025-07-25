Israel and US leave Gaza ceasefire talks in Qatar

HQ

Ceasefire negotiations in Qatar have come to an abrupt end as US and Israeli negotiators have chosen to leave the talks in Doha. The US and Israel claim that Hamas is not yet willing to reach a ceasefire.

According to the BBC, it is acknowledged there are wide gaps on all sides regarding key issues in the invasion of Gaza. US special envoy Steve Witkoff gave a statement on Thursday, in which he said: "We have decided to bring our team home from Doha for consultations after the latest response from Hamas, which clearly shows a lack of desire to reach a ceasefire in Gaza."

"We will now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and try to create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza," he continued. "It is a shame that Hamas has acted in this selfish way. We are resolute in seeking an end to this conflict and a permanent peace in Gaza."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has yet to comment on the dissolving talks. Hamas released a statement saying "The movement affirms its keenness to continue negotiations and engage in them in a manner that helps overcome obstacles and leads to a permanent ceasefire agreement."

The latest round of talks have been going on for two weeks, but it's unclear when or if the US and Israeli representatives will be willing to get back in a room.