Israel and Iran trade missile fire in first exchange since April

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Since April, ceasefire agreements have been in place between Iran and Israel. However, it appears that tumultuous, momentary peace has indeed been broken by a fresh round of missiles fired between Tehran and Tel Aviv.

As recently as just minutes ago, The Guardian reports of explosions being heard in the Iranian capital of Tehran. Details are light at the moment, but it appears that conflict has begun again in full force, as Israel states it has deployed dozens of fighter jets, completing an extensive strike on defence systems in Iran.

Iran's foreign ministry says that the US is to blame for the renewed attacks and ceasefire breaches. Tehran was the first to send missiles to Israel, following the latter country's attack on Beirut's southern suburbs. "No one believes that the Israeli regime would take any action without coordination with the United States," said Esmail Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran's foreign ministry. "The United States bears responsibility for the Israeli regime's aggression, and it will also be responsible for the consequences of any escalation in tensions."

US president Donald Trump reportedly called for "calm" in the Middle East on multiple occasions, but it seems these calls fell on deaf ears.