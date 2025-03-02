Israel agrees to temporary ceasefire proposal from United States

HQ

Israel has accepted a plan proposed by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff to extend the ceasefire in Gaza through Ramadan and Passover, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, just as the first phase of an earlier truce was about to expire (via Reuters).

The deal would see half of the hostages held in Gaza released immediately, with the remainder freed after a permanent ceasefire is agreed upon. Hamas, however, has pushed back against Israel's interpretation of the agreement, leaving negotiations in flux.

While Israel has committed to talks, it insists on the right to resume military operations if no progress is made within 42 days. The latest ceasefire, which started in January, brought an exchange of hostages and prisoners, but tensions have persisted.

Negotiations, including recent efforts in Cairo, have so far failed to produce a lasting resolution. For now, it remains to be seen whether Hamas will accept the latest proposal and how long the fragile truce will hold.