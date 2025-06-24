English
Israel accuses Iran of breaching ceasefire announced by Trump, fighting resumes

Israel accuses Iran of breaking US-brokered ceasefire just hours after it was declared.

The latest news on Israel and Iran. Just hours after a US-brokered ceasefire was announced by United States President Donald Trump, Israel has ordered new military strikes on Iran, claiming Iran violated the truce with new missile activity.

Israeli Defence Minister announced in a statement he had ordered the military to "continue high-intensity operations targeting regime assets and terror infrastructure in Tehran" in light of "Iran's blatant violation of the ceasefire declared by the President of the United States."

Meanwhile, Iran rejected the accusations and maintained it had not launched any attacks. The escalation casts immediate doubt on the effectiveness of the ceasefire, which followed a brief lull after days of conflict. As always, stay tuned for further updates.

Israel accuses Iran of breaching ceasefire announced by Trump, fighting resumes
WASHINGTON, DC, USA - February 4, 2025: President Donald J. Trump holds a joint news conference at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu // Shutterstock

