A joint investigation by European public broadcasters has uncovered that the Israeli government financed a wide-reaching advertising campaign through Google to counter reports of famine in Gaza. The strategy, known as "hasbara," relied on paid videos and sponsored websites showing food markets and restaurants, aiming to present an image of normality in the enclave. Researchers say these ads were deliberately placed in users' feeds across several countries, with a budget that reached tens of millions. The campaign also targeted organizations critical of Israel, including humanitarian groups, by promoting websites questioning their credibility. International agencies, however, continue to warn of severe malnutrition among Gaza's population, highlighting a stark contrast between official messaging and the humanitarian situation on the ground. Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can read the full report through the following link. Go!