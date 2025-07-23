Israel accused of aid "siege" as mass starvation reports spread across Gaza

HQ

Israel is accused of not allowing food to be distributed inside Gaza. More than 100 aid agencies warn of "mass starvation" spreading in the region, including reports of agency colleagues and partners wasting away.

As per the BBC, the health ministry in Gaza claimed that 33 people had died of malnutrition in 48 hours. Israel said on Tuesday that there were 950 trucks worth of aid, which are " currently waiting in Gaza for international organisations to pick up and distribute." This comes as Israel continues its ground and air offensive in Gaza, in which 17 people were reportedly killed by air strikes on the 23rd of July.

UN Secretary General António Guterres believes Gaza is an example of "failures to uphold international obligations," which are resulting in "staggering" costs to human lives and communities.

"We need look no further than the horror show in Gaza - with a level of death and destruction without parallel in recent times. Malnourishment is soaring. Starvation is knocking on every door," Guterres said. "And now we are seeing the last gasp of a humanitarian system built on humanitarian principles. That system is being denied the conditions to function. Denied the space to deliver. Denied the safety to save lives."

Guterres finished his statement by directly referring to Israeli military operations, saying that in Gaza "devastation is being layered upon devastation."