Isometric RPG Encased leaves Early Access in late September

Koch Media's new publishing label recently introduced us to Encased, a humorous sci-fi role-playing game set in an alternate reality. The PC game is already playable in Early Access and we learned the release date: September 21. Sadly, the latest trailer didn't give us much to work with in terms of scheduled content updates or newly added features that will be available at launch.

In Encased, the course of history lead to a post-apocalyptic dystopia set in the year 1976. On behalf of a company called "C.R.O.N.U.S." we are about to explore a mysterious artefact called the "Dome". Apparently, it holds many secrets and dangers, but it's your task to figure out how to overcome all that. Given the ironic tone of the video we saw, Dark Crystal Games wishes to position their latest work besides titles like The Outer Worlds, Wasteland 3 and Fallout: New Vegas.