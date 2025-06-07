English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Islanders: New Shores
Featured: SGF 2025 Coverage

Islanders: New Shores will debut on PC and consoles in July

Get away from the hubbub of life in this relaxing and minimalist city builder.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

As part of the Wholesome Games Direct show, developer The Station has just announced that its relaxing minimalist city building sequel, Islanders: New Shores, will be launching on PC and consoles this July.

The game is described as a charming experience that enables players to "explore tectonic volcanic peaks, to serene fantastical coves." The gameplay also looks to preserve the beloved structure and design of the original game, but builds on it with "new features".

As per the launch information, the date is set for July 10, and the platforms are PC (via Steam), Nintendo Switch (no word on Switch 2... yet), PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Islanders: New Shores

Related texts



Loading next content