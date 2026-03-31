Islamophobic chants in the Spain vs. Egypt friendly match, ended 0-0

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Spain's final friendly match before World Cup was a 0-0 against Egypt, played at the RCDE Stadium of RCD Espanyol. A disappointing result that means that France overtakes Spain in the FIFA ranking, but little more than that. The match, however, was regretable because of Islamophobic comments chanted by the fans in Barcelona, aimed at the Egyptian players: "Whoever doesn't jump is a Muslim."

When the match started, some fans whistled at the Egyptian anthem. Then, the usual chants, and regretably also racist and anti-muslim chants by some, that were responded with whistles by other fans, disgusted by the racist attitude of some. Through loudspeakers, the match organisers had to ask for respect and condemn verbal violence.

Lamine Yamal, who is a muslim, was ovationed by the fans who were later yelling the anti-muslim chant. The match, quite boring, featured the debut of goalkeeper Joan García, who left Espanyol last year for FC Barcelona, something considered a treason by the fans of the club in Barcelona. Some boos were heard, as most of the spectators were local fans of Espanyol, but not as many as when he returned to the stadium with Barça.