Ishtar is coming to the Battleground of the Gods

Hi-Rez Studios and Titan Forge Games will soon be adding yet another playable character to the third-person MOBA Smite. This time it will seemingly be another Babylonian goddess, as the cinematic teaser trailer has shown this upcoming character slugging it out with the current only character in the pantheon, Gilgamesh.

As for who this new character will be, her name is Ishtar, and she is known as the goddess of Love and War. While further details are currently unavailable for the character, as this will be dished out during tomorrow's Update Show (August 17), the trailer does essentially affirm that she will be a Hunter.

But you can take a look at the trailer to get a glimpse at the sorts of abilities and moves she might have at her disposal in the cinematic trailer below. As for when Ishtar will launch in Smite, that is noted to be sometime this August.