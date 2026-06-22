iShowSpeed will be streaming FIFA World Cup matches on YouTube

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The FIFA World Cup is soon set to start its final round of group play action, as there are two days left of second round matches before this conclusive slate of games begin. After this, the knockout bracket for the tournament will be seeded and the road to the World Cup final and trophy will be laid out.

With a lot coming up, you might be interested about a new way to watch FIFA World Cup matches, as it has been revealed that influencer iShowSpeed has been granted the rights to co-stream and host watchalongs of official World Cup matches on YouTube.

As per Dexerto, iShowSpeed will be showing "select matches" at the FIFA World Cup on the Fox One and YouTube Primetime Channels, with this set to include both the knockout rounds and even the final too.

This is a first-of-its-kind move for FIFA and an influencer, and no doubt signifies the football organisation's attempt to tap into a wider array of fans beyond what traditional broadcasters can reach.