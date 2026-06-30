iShowSpeed pulled over by police for standing through the sunroof of a moving car

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Streamer iShowSpeed was recently stopped by local authorities in Miami, all following being spotted standing through the sunroof of a moving car following leaving the Portugal vs. Colombia World Cup match that was happening at the Hard Rock Stadium (known as Miami Stadium for the World Cup) near the city.

As noticed by Dexerto, police pulled over iShowSpeed and his entourage and proceeded to drill into the group why it's fundamentally dangerous to stand through the sunroof of a moving car, all before seemingly letting the group off with a warning.

The police who stopped iShowSpeed was captured on stream and politely warned the group, explaining "It's] extremely unsafe. I understand y'all are trying to party. You can't do that." This led iShowSpeed to reply with "oh, we ain't trying to party," all before the group were let go following being asked if they had any further questions.

If the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer is anything to go by, seeing someone standing through the sunroof of a moving car is likely a pretty basic affair for police in Miami...