iShowSpeed debuts FIFA World Cup anthem known as Champions

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While we used to get one official anthem for a FIFA World Cup, the spectacle and pageantry of this year's event has been cranked up to 11, likely due to the American setting, which is why there are a host of anthems and tracks dedicated to the major football tournament.

Now, jumping on this bandwagon is influencer iShowSpeed, who has launched his own, unofficial FIFA World Cup anthem known as Champions. The track was revealed a few days ago and already has notched up over 20 million views on YouTube alone, with many impressed by how it sounds.

The track has an accompanying music video, which is directed by Zach Madden, and while you may quite enjoy this track and how it rivals Shakira's main anthem, it's unlikely we'll be seeing iShowSpeed take the stage at the World Cup Final Half-Time Show on July 19 alongside the Colombian superstar, Madonna, and BTS.