Isco back in the squad for Betis in time for Europa League tie, for the first time since November

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Isco Alarcón has been called up by Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini for Thursday's match against Braga in the Europa League, following the 1-1 from the first leg last week. It is the first time he's been called up since November 27, when he got injured in a match against Utrecht, but he had missed most of the season before that.

Isco, a 33-year-old winger and attacking midfielder who played for Real Madrid between 2013 and 2022, and left to Betis in 2023, has had a series of injuries in recent months that have had him sidelined for most of the season: first, in a pre-season friendly in August 2025, he fractured his fibula. Four days after his return, he got injured again in a challenge against Amrabat, and will only reappear in the final part of the season.

Last year, he was named best player of the Conference League despite losing the final to Chelsea 4-1. Betis aims to reach another European final this year, this time at a higher level, but first needs to defeat Braga tomorrow in Seville.

Isco, who played for Spain in World Cup 2018, was omitted for the squad in World Cup 2022 and the UEFA Euro 2020, got injured before Euro 2024, but made his return under Luis de la Fuente for the Nations League finals in 2025. It is very doubtful he will be called up for World Cup 2026 next month.