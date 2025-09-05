Isack Hadjar says he wants his broken trophy after maiden podium in Zandvoort

HQ

Isack Hadjar was one of the big surprises of the recent Dutch Grand Prix, where the rookie from Racing Bulls, born in 2004, achieved his maiden podium ins his debut year at Formula 1. At just 20, he became the fifth youngers podium finisher in Formula 1.

Unfortunately, when he was given the trophy, he accidentally broke it in two pieces. Since then, he has been promised a replacement trophy, but Hadjar is already fond of his true first Formula 1 trophy and wants to keep it... even if he doesn't know where it is.

"I don't even know where my trophy is, my broken trophy. I mean, the team is taking care of it, I guess. I left it in good hands. Yeah, both parts. But I don't know what's going on", he said. "But I want my broken one", saying that he intends to glue it.

Hadjar, whose contract with Racing Bulls, is already thinking on a move to Red Bull, alongside Max Verstappen. He was hesitant, knowing that Red Bull's car is specifically adapted to Max Verstappen, and all his teammates since Sergio Pérez have struggled with it. "But 2026 is a different question because it's a brand new start for the team. There won't be this talk of the second car thing. This wouldn't be a thing because it's a brand new car for everyone" (via Motorsport).

