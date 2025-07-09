Isabela Merced reveals that Superman's story ties into Peacemaker: Season 2

HQ

On Friday, Superman hits the big screen, and this Tuesday night we finally got to tell you that we actually like the movie and think it's a great experience, even if it's not perfect.

We already know that Superman is not the only hero we encounter in the movie, and we also get to meet Guy Gardner (Green Lantern), Mister Terrific and Hawkgirl. The latter is played by Isabela Merced who we saw earlier this year in the second season of The Last of Us in the role of Dina, and already next month we will see her again in the second season of Peacemaker.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, she explains that the Superman story is in fact connected with Peacemaker to some extent:

"[Superman] definitely ties into the story. What was really fun for me was getting to show my relationship to Maxwell Lord, who is Sean Gunn."

She went on to elaborate on her reasoning, explaining that she hopes she is an actor that the director James Gunn wants to continue working with in the future:

"I love Sean, love that James continues to work with the same people. I love that he has that loyalty, and I hope I'm part of that gang now."

She later concluded by explaining that she "loved getting to explore the chemistry between the Justice Gang" in both Superman and Peacemaker.

Exactly how big her role is in Peacemaker: Season 2 and how Superman ties into the show will be revealed in just two days.