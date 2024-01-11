Isabela Merced joins The Last of Us season 2 as Dina

HQ

HBO and PlayStation Productions announced that The Last of Us season 2 will have Kaitlyn Dever as Abby on Tuesday and Young Mazino as Jesse yesterday, so I theorised that we would hear about Dina today. That was right.

The two companies confirm in a press release that Isabela Merced (Transformers: The Last Knight and Sicario: Day of the Soldado) will play Dina in season 2 of The Last of Us when it arrives in 2025. This basically also all but confirms filming will start in a matter of weeks, so I doubt this is the last casting news we'll hear about.