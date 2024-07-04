English
Battlefield 2042

Isaac Clarke is coming to Battlefield 2042

EA has decided to bring together two of its most popular franchises.

Generally speaking, we haven't seen Battlefield explore the collaboration space in the same way that Call of Duty has. The military shooter is still very much a military shooter, and doesn't feature skins that turn characters into Mecha-Godzilla, Cheech and Chong, or Homelander, but perhaps this will eventually be the case. Because EA has decided to tap one of its other popular franchises for a crossover in Battlefield 2042.

Dead Space is coming to the shooter in the form of a new limited-time event next week (between July 9 and 16) that will revolve around a new themed game mode, but will feature a few cosmetics to boot.

The mode is called Outbreak and will see squads testing "their human resilience and resourcefulness against a new and relentless enemy all while trying to escape the Boreas laboratory."

As per the cosmetics, for partaking in the event you can net yourself a new weapon charm and skin, plus a new player card background and tag. For those looking for something extra, a Dead Space bundle will be in the store and containing a legendary specialist outfit called Marked Man that makes your character look like Isaac Clarke. The bundle will cost 2,200 BFC.

