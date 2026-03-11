Is your PC ready for Crimson Desert?

HQ

If it weren't for a certain Rockstar game, few would have complained about us calling Crimson Desert the hottest title of the year. Now it's "only" number two on that list and will actually be released in less than two weeks.

Pearl Abyss now thinks it's high time we get to know what to expect from the game in terms of performance, and they're not just delivering PC requirements - they're also telling us what console gamers can look forward to, as well as how it will run on Mac and even ROG Xbox Ally for those who want to play on the go.

In an Instagram post, they specify what applies, and we suspect that everyone will be reasonably satisfied (assuming all the information is correct). For Xbox Series S, we assume that 30 frames per second and 1080p will be the most popular option, but for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, there is an upscaled 4K mode (from 1280p) that runs at 40 frames per second complete with ray tracing, and there is also a Performance mode for those who want 60 frames per second at any cost - as well as a little extra for those with Playstation 5 Pro.

For PC, a number of options are listed, which look surprisingly reasonable, except of course for those who want to run in Ultra mode. In that case, you'll need an AMD Radeon RX9070 XT or Nvidia Geforce RTX 5070 Ti. Check out all the specifications below.

On March 18 at 10 p.m. GMT / 11 p.m. CET, it's time for our review, when we'll tell you if Crimson Desert lives up to the hype. The day after, March 19, is the premiere date.