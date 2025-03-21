Is your PC ready for The Last of Us: Part II Remastered?

HQ

Fans of The Last of Us have been able to experience Naughty Dog's exceptional adventure on PC for a while now, but unlike PlayStation owners who have been able to check out the sequel since 2020, they have had to wait almost five years to continue Ellie's (and Joel's...) story. However, this will soon be changing as The Last of Us: Part II Remastered is coming to PC in early April, on the 3rd to be exact, and now Naughty Dog has shared the PC specs for the game.

The Minimum specs are incredibly accessible, and the Recommended and High are also quite reachable considering today's PC gaming climate. The Very High graphics setting will require some powerful tech to run it, including either an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 or an AMD Radeon RX 7900XT. You can see the full specifications list below.

Otherwise, we're told that this PC version of the game has been optimised for Nvidia DLSS 3 Super Resolution, AMD FSR 3.1, AMD FSR 4, VSync, DirectStorage, and more, all of which enables improved and greater texture quality, LOD distance range, volumetric quality, better shadows and reflections, and basically all the other graphical elements that make modern games look so stunning. It will also add to this with ultrawide monitor support, 3D audio, keyboard and mouse remapping, and full DualSense (and other controller) support.

For those excited to check out the No Return mode on PC, it will be bolstered with the characters of Bill and Marlene from Part I, plus four extra maps; Overlook, School, Streets, and Nest.

Finally, The Last of Us: Part II Remastered will feature optional PlayStation Network login, with anyone who does look to utilise this feature being rewarded with 50 in-game points and a new skin for Ellie that sees her wearing Jordan A. Mun's jacket from Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.