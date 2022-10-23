Is your PC ready for Spider-Man: Miles Morales?

HQ

While it is a game that shares a lot of similarities with Spider-Man Remastered, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is still a standalone title, which is why it's important to hear about the PC specs for the game before it debuts on the platform in around a month's time, so you can decide whether your rig can run the game.

The PC specs for Miles Morales are reasonable for those aiming for the Recommended and Minimum categories (up to 1080p at 60 fps). But they are much more demanding when bumping the game up to 4K at 60fps, and when factoring in Ray-Tracing, as you'll then need a far more modern graphics card and CPU to achieve the feat.

Check out the PC specs below.