Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Is your PC ready for Spider-Man: Miles Morales?

The specs for the upcoming PC version have been revealed.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

While it is a game that shares a lot of similarities with Spider-Man Remastered, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is still a standalone title, which is why it's important to hear about the PC specs for the game before it debuts on the platform in around a month's time, so you can decide whether your rig can run the game.

The PC specs for Miles Morales are reasonable for those aiming for the Recommended and Minimum categories (up to 1080p at 60 fps). But they are much more demanding when bumping the game up to 4K at 60fps, and when factoring in Ray-Tracing, as you'll then need a far more modern graphics card and CPU to achieve the feat.

Check out the PC specs below.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales
HQ

Related texts

0
Spider-Man: Miles MoralesScore

Spider-Man: Miles Morales
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

"Spider-Man: Miles Morales is exactly what fans of Marvel's Spider-Man are looking for in new content, but it's also so much more."



Loading next content