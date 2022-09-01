Is your PC ready for Scorn?

HQ

Scorn was one of the first games ever shown for Xbox Series X and was supposed to be released at or shortly after the release of the console. But the pandemic dragged on and Ebb Software had to delay it twice, but next month it's finally time for one of the best designed games in a long time.

Besides Xbox Series S/X, Scorn is also included with Game Pass and is coming for PC, and now the developers have shared the PC performance need to run the game as intended. Check it out below, it's pretty meaty stuff:

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: QuadCore AMD Ryzen 3 3300X / Intel Core i5-8400

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060 (3 GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 50 GB free space

Additional notes: SSD (Solid State Drive)

RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10/11

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600／Intel Core i7-8700

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia Geforce RTX 2070 (8 GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 50 GB free space

Additional notes: SSD (Solid State Drive)

Will you be able to play Scorn in a satisfying way?