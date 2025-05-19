Is your PC ready for Rainbow Six: Siege X?

HQ

With Rainbow Six: Siege soon set to be left in the past for its big evolution known as Rainbow Six: Siege X, PC players might be starting to wonder if they're computers will be able to handle the improved version of the tactical shooter? In the spirit of this, Ubisoft has now revealed the PC specs for the game, which while not massively demanding, are perhaps a little more demanding than you might expect especially on the graphics front.

For those wondering if your PC can handle the game, the full specs can be seen below.

Minimum



Resolution: 1080p



Frame Rate: 60 FPS



CPU: AMD Ryzen3 3100, Intel i3 8100



GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB, AMD RX 5500XT 4GB, INTEL ARC A380 6GB



Ram: 8GB



OS: Windows 10/11, DirectX 12



Storage: 65 GB SSD



High



Resolution: 1080p, 1440p, 2160p



Frame Rate: 120 FPS (Core Siege), 60 FPS (Dual Front)



CPU: AMD Ryzen5 3600, Intel i5 10400, AMD Ryzen7 3700X, Intel i5 11600K



GPU: NVIDIA RTX 2060 6GB, NVIDIA RTX 3070 8GB, NVIDIA RTX 3080 10 GB, AMD RX 6600 8GB, AMD RX 6700 XT 8GB, AMD RX 6800 XT 16 GB



Ram: 16 GB



OS: Windows 11, DirectX 12



Storage: 65 GB SSD



Ultra



Resolution: 2160p



Frame Rate: 120 FPS



CPU: AMD Ryzen5 5600X, Intel i5-11600K



GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti Super 16GB, AMD RTX 7900 XT 20GB



Ram: 16 GB



OS: Windows 11, DirectX 12



Storage: 110 GB SSD



But this wasn't all, Ubisoft also shared how it expects the game to perform on both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Each console will be able to tap into a Performance and a Quality mode, where the aim will be either 2160p resolution or 120 fps for core Siege and 60 fps for Dual Front, although this will, as expected, change depending on the console in question. The full specs can be found below.

PS5 - Performance



Resolution: 2160p



Target Performance: 120 FPS (Core Siege), 60 FPS (Dual Front)



PS5 - Quality



Resolution: 2160p



Target Performance: 60 FPS



PS5 Pro - Performance



Resolution: 2160p



Target Performance: 120 FPS (Core Siege), 60 FPS (Dual Front)



PS5 Pro - Quality



Resolution: 2160p



Target Performance: 60 FPS



Xbox Series S - Performance



Resolution: 1080p



Target Performance: 120 FPS (Core Siege), 60 FPS (Dual Front)



Xbox Series S - Quality



Resolution: 1728p



Target Performance: 60 FPS



Xbox Series X - Performance



Resolution: 2160p



Target Performance: 120 FPS (Core Siege), 60 FPS (Dual Front)



Xbox Series X - Quality