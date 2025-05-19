English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Rainbow Six: Siege X

Is your PC ready for Rainbow Six: Siege X?

The PC specs and console performance targets have been revealed.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

With Rainbow Six: Siege soon set to be left in the past for its big evolution known as Rainbow Six: Siege X, PC players might be starting to wonder if they're computers will be able to handle the improved version of the tactical shooter? In the spirit of this, Ubisoft has now revealed the PC specs for the game, which while not massively demanding, are perhaps a little more demanding than you might expect especially on the graphics front.

For those wondering if your PC can handle the game, the full specs can be seen below.

Minimum


  • Resolution: 1080p

  • Frame Rate: 60 FPS

  • CPU: AMD Ryzen3 3100, Intel i3 8100

  • GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB, AMD RX 5500XT 4GB, INTEL ARC A380 6GB

  • Ram: 8GB

  • OS: Windows 10/11, DirectX 12

  • Storage: 65 GB SSD

High


  • Resolution: 1080p, 1440p, 2160p

  • Frame Rate: 120 FPS (Core Siege), 60 FPS (Dual Front)

  • CPU: AMD Ryzen5 3600, Intel i5 10400, AMD Ryzen7 3700X, Intel i5 11600K

  • GPU: NVIDIA RTX 2060 6GB, NVIDIA RTX 3070 8GB, NVIDIA RTX 3080 10 GB, AMD RX 6600 8GB, AMD RX 6700 XT 8GB, AMD RX 6800 XT 16 GB

  • Ram: 16 GB

  • OS: Windows 11, DirectX 12

  • Storage: 65 GB SSD

Ultra


  • Resolution: 2160p

  • Frame Rate: 120 FPS

  • CPU: AMD Ryzen5 5600X, Intel i5-11600K

  • GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti Super 16GB, AMD RTX 7900 XT 20GB

  • Ram: 16 GB

  • OS: Windows 11, DirectX 12

  • Storage: 110 GB SSD

Rainbow Six: Siege X

But this wasn't all, Ubisoft also shared how it expects the game to perform on both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Each console will be able to tap into a Performance and a Quality mode, where the aim will be either 2160p resolution or 120 fps for core Siege and 60 fps for Dual Front, although this will, as expected, change depending on the console in question. The full specs can be found below.

PS5 - Performance


  • Resolution: 2160p

  • Target Performance: 120 FPS (Core Siege), 60 FPS (Dual Front)

PS5 - Quality


  • Resolution: 2160p

  • Target Performance: 60 FPS

PS5 Pro - Performance


  • Resolution: 2160p

  • Target Performance: 120 FPS (Core Siege), 60 FPS (Dual Front)

PS5 Pro - Quality


  • Resolution: 2160p

  • Target Performance: 60 FPS

Xbox Series S - Performance


  • Resolution: 1080p

  • Target Performance: 120 FPS (Core Siege), 60 FPS (Dual Front)

Xbox Series S - Quality


  • Resolution: 1728p

  • Target Performance: 60 FPS

Xbox Series X - Performance


  • Resolution: 2160p

  • Target Performance: 120 FPS (Core Siege), 60 FPS (Dual Front)

Xbox Series X - Quality


  • Resolution: 2160p

  • Target Performance: 60 FPS

Related texts



Loading next content