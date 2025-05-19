Is your PC ready for Rainbow Six: Siege X?

The PC specs and console performance targets have been revealed.
With Rainbow Six: Siege soon set to be left in the past for its big evolution known as Rainbow Six: Siege X, PC players might be starting to wonder if they're computers will be able to handle the improved version of the tactical shooter? In the spirit of this, Ubisoft has now revealed the PC specs for the game, which while not massively demanding, are perhaps a little more demanding than you might expect especially on the graphics front.
For those wondering if your PC can handle the game, the full specs can be seen below.
GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti Super 16GB, AMD RTX 7900 XT 20GB
Ram: 16 GB
OS: Windows 11, DirectX 12
Storage: 110 GB SSD
But this wasn't all, Ubisoft also shared how it expects the game to perform on both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Each console will be able to tap into a Performance and a Quality mode, where the aim will be either 2160p resolution or 120 fps for core Siege and 60 fps for Dual Front, although this will, as expected, change depending on the console in question. The full specs can be found below.