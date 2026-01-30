Is your PC ready for Nioh 3 next week?

HQ

Now there's only one week left until it's time to get started with Nioh 3, which will be released for both PC and PlayStation 5 on February 6. We already know that we'll get to explore both ninja- and samurai-inspired gameplay styles as we try to defeat tougher yokai than ever before.

The fact that it will be a stylish adventure was obvious, but what kind of computer do we need to experience this game if we plan to play the PC version? Koei Tecmo has now revealed just that, and below you will find the necessary specifications. If you want to try it yourself, there is also a new demo available for download to get a taste of how well it works.

Minimum:



Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system



OS: Windows 11



Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 6 cores / 12 threads or higher, Intel Core i5-10400



Memory: 16 GB RAM



Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT (Rev. 2.0) VRAM 6GB, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 VRAM 6GB



DirectX: Version 12



Network: Broadband Internet connection



Storage: 125 GB available space



Sound Card: 48000Hz 16bit Stereo



Recommended: