Is your PC ready for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle?

With just a couple of days to go until Indiana Jones and the Great Circle makes its debut for Premium Edition owners as part of the Early Access included in the more expensive bundle, Bethesda and developer MachineGames has now released the PC specs for the action-adventure game.

Considering this game does not have a last-gen variant on consoles, it should probably come as no surprise that the PC version is quite a demanding file, with even the Recommended specs being high.

To just run the game in a way that MachineGames suggests, you will need at least an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or an AMD Radeon RX 7700XT, as well as 32 GB of RAM, a 12th Gen i7 Intel CPU or a AMD Ryzen 7 7700, plus a whopping 120GB of storage space as well.

To run the game at its best, with Ray-Tracing enabled, the demand leaps to new heights, with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 with 24GB of memory required, as well as more powerful CPUs too.

To see how your PC will handle the game, check out the full specs table below.

For those on Xbox, you can pre-install the game currently, choosing whether to just select the 87GB base game or to include the Higher Resolution Textures pack as well, which adds a further 45GB to the package.