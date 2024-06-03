Is your PC ready for God of War: Ragnarök?

HQ

While it was expected, it's always nice to have confirmation, so we were pleased to see the PC version of the acclaimed God of War: Ragnarök announced on Sony's Playstation stream late last week.

As we previously reported, you'll be able to get started with the game on September 19, so you've got plenty of time to update your PC to get the most out of Kratos' latest adventure.

But do you even need to do anything? You can now check this out yourself. Insider Gamer has found the PC requirements (which, at the time of writing, are not yet available on Steam), and here's what you need:

Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 or Later

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 5500XT / Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650

CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 1300X / Intel Core i3 8100

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 90GB SSD

Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 or LaterGPU: AMD Radeon RX 6800 / Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X / Intel Core i7 9700RAM:16GBStorage:90GB SSD

Will it be the minimum or recommended settings for you, or even something higher? It's worth reminding everybody that Ragnarök will require a PSN account even for PC.