God of War: Ragnarök

Is your PC ready for God of War: Ragnarök?

Check out to see if you got what it takes for minimum or recommended settings.

While it was expected, it's always nice to have confirmation, so we were pleased to see the PC version of the acclaimed God of War: Ragnarök announced on Sony's Playstation stream late last week.

As we previously reported, you'll be able to get started with the game on September 19, so you've got plenty of time to update your PC to get the most out of Kratos' latest adventure.

But do you even need to do anything? You can now check this out yourself. Insider Gamer has found the PC requirements (which, at the time of writing, are not yet available on Steam), and here's what you need:

Minimum System Requirements


OS: Windows 10 or Later
GPU: AMD Radeon RX 5500XT / Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650
CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 1300X / Intel Core i3 8100
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 90GB SSD

Recommended System Requirements


OS: Windows 10 or Later
GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6800 / Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070
CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X / Intel Core i7 9700
RAM:16GB
Storage:90GB SSD

Will it be the minimum or recommended settings for you, or even something higher? It's worth reminding everybody that Ragnarök will require a PSN account even for PC.

God of War: Ragnarök

