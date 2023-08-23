Is your PC ready for Forza Motorsport?

HQ

One of the biggest new games this fall is Forza Motorsport, which launches on October 10 for both PC and Xbox Series S/X. As it is quite the looker that also utilizes advanced physics, you'll need at least a decent PC is master race is your choice of platform, and just in time for Gamescom, Turn 10 has now revealed the required specs on the official homepage.

As you can see in the image below, it's not only Minimum and Recommended settings, but also Ideal for people who prefers ultra graphics. Which alternative is best describing your PC?