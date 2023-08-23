Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Forza Motorsport

Is your PC ready for Forza Motorsport?

Turn 10 has revealed what kind of computer you need for Minimum, Recommended and Ideal gaming.

HQ

One of the biggest new games this fall is Forza Motorsport, which launches on October 10 for both PC and Xbox Series S/X. As it is quite the looker that also utilizes advanced physics, you'll need at least a decent PC is master race is your choice of platform, and just in time for Gamescom, Turn 10 has now revealed the required specs on the official homepage.

As you can see in the image below, it's not only Minimum and Recommended settings, but also Ideal for people who prefers ultra graphics. Which alternative is best describing your PC?

