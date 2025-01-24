Is your PC ready for Doom: The Dark Ages?

HQ

The folk over at id Software are typically very good at optimising their games and making them runnable on a wide array of platforms. You can currently play the original Doom inside a PDF, so that about says it all really...

For May's Doom: The Dark Ages, you will need a little more power than what a PDF can offer, but considering we're talking about one of the major AAA titles in 2025, not a ridiculous amount of power.

The PC specs have confirmed what hardware you need within your PC to ensure this prequel title can operate and run well. The 1080p/60fps Minimum settings are really quite accessible at this point, and the Recommended 1440p/60fps setup are also reasonable too. When you consider the world has just been introduced to the RTX 50 Series, the Ultra 4K 2160p/60fps requirements are not even all that bad either.

You can see the full PC specs for the game below to see if your computer is ready for this promising and action-packed game from id Software:

Minimum (1080p/60fps):



OS: Win10 64Bit / Win 11 64Bit



CPU: AMD Zen 2 or Intel 10th Generation @3.2Ghz with 8 cores / 16 threads or better (examples: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or better, Intel Core i7 10700K or better)



GPU: NVIDIA or AMD hardware ray tracing-capable GPU with 8GB dedicated VRAM or better (examples: NVIDIA RTX 2060 Super or better, AMD RX 6600 or better)



System RAM: 16GB



Storage Capacity: 512GB or higher NVME SSD (100GB Available)



Recommended (1440p/60fps):



OS: Win10 64Bit / Win 11 64Bit



CPU: AMD Zen 3 or Intel 12th Generation @3.2Ghz with 8 cores / 16 threads or better (examples: AMD Ryzen 7 5700X or better, Intel Core i7 12700K or better)



GPU: NVIDIA or AMD hardware ray tracing-capable GPU with 10GB dedicated VRAM or better (examples: NVIDIA RTX 3080 or better, AMD RX 6800 or better)



System RAM: 32GB



Storage Capacity: 512GB or higher NVME SSD (100GB Available)



Ultra 4K (2160p/60fps):



OS: Win10 64Bit / Win 11 64Bit



CPU: AMD Zen 3 or Intel 12th Generation @3.2Ghz with 8 cores / 16 threads or better (examples: AMD Ryzen 7 5700X or better, Intel Core i7 12700K or better)



GPU: NVIDIA or AMD hardware ray tracing-capable GPU with 16GB dedicated VRAM or better (examples: NVIDIA RTX 4080 or better, AMD RX 7900XT or better)



System RAM: 32GB



Storage Capacity: 512GB or higher NVME SSD (100GB Available)



Note: DOOM: The Dark Ages requires a hardware ray tracing-compatible GPU to play on PC, including Minimum Specifications. Details on Path Tracing specifications will be revealed at a later date.



Doom: The Dark Ages will debut on PC, and also PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, on May 15, even as a day one Game Pass launch. Don't miss our recent preview of the game.